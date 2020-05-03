Vietnam Economy Problems plaguing rice export controls By Huynh The Du Sunday, May 3, 2020,14:57 (GMT+7) Problems plaguing rice export controlsBy Huynh The Du Empirical evidence shows that quotas lack transparency and may breed corruption. The export price disparity will benefit those offered the quota – PHOTO: LE HOANG VU Confronted with food security risks as Covid-19 spreads, the Prime Minister decided on March 25, 2020 to suspend rice export and then regulate it using quotas. Cautious policies are important during this period of uncertainty, but the current mechanism is fraught with shortcomings that need addressing to ensure transparency and fairness. To simplify matters, assume Vietnam is a small food exporter with insignificant impacts on global prices. Reality may be slightly different, but the key principle remains the same, albeit with some adjustments in impacts. When a quota is imposed, as represented by the red demand curve, domestic price will fall to Pq. The welfare loss incurred by food producers is represented by a + b + c + d + e. Local consumer surplus is a + b, those eligible for rice export have a surplus of d and deadweight loss is c + e. If an export tax is imposed instead of… Read full this story

Problems plaguing rice export controls have 280 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.