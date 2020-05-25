The defendants in court. — VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Quyết SƠN LA — The People’s Procuracy in the northern province of Sơn La on Sunday proposed prison terms from two to 25 years for 12 defendants involved in test score manipulation in the 2018 national high school examinations. A sentence of 23-25 years was proposed for Nguyễn Thị Hồng Nga, a former official, and Lò Văn Huynh, former head of the Department of Education and Training’s division for examination and educational quality management, for taking bribes and abuse of power. A term of 9-11 years was proposed for Cầm Thị Bun Sọn, former deputy head of the department’s division for politics and thought, on the same charges. The Procuracy suggested terms of 5-8 years for three other defendants who are accused of abuse of power, including Trần Xuân Yến, former deputy director of the Sơn La Provincial Department of Education and Training, Đặng Hữu Thủy, former deputy principal of Tô Hiệu High School, and Đỗ Khắc Hưng, a Sơn La police officer. The four defendants charged with receiving bribes include Trần Văn Điện, a former librarian at Chiềng Cơi Primary and Junior High School; Nguyễn Minh Khoa, a Sơn La police officer; Hoàng Thị Thanh, former chairman of… Read full this story

Prison terms proposed for people involved in exam scandal have 337 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 25, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.