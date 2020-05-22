International Premier League restart will boost EFL finances: Brighton chief The Saigon Times Friday, May 22, 2020,21:59 (GMT+7) Premier League restart will boost EFL finances: Brighton chiefThe Saigon Times General view of an empty car park at the Riverside Stadium as the EFL Championship is suspended due to the number of coronavirus cases growing around the world – PHOTO: REUTERS (REUTERS) – Completing the Premier League campaign and getting the new season underway will see much-needed funds flow to clubs in the lower divisions who are struggling due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber has said. Football has been suspended since mid-March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak but the Premier League hopes to restart next month, initially without fans attending, after the government opened the door for elite sport to return. English Football League (EFL) clubs rely much more than Premier League teams on matchday revenue and ticket income and its chairman, Rick Parry, has said playing games behind closed doors could actually be a loss-making venture for some teams. “If we can finish this season, get next season under way, then all of the solidarity payments that go through the Premier League to the lower levels will… Read full this story
