Pre-feasibility report of $1.7 billion Metro Line 5 in Ho Chi Minh City awaits approval

Metro Line 5 has completed its pre-feasibility study and is waiting for approval to proceed (Image: Metro Line 1) The Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee asked the Department of Planning and Investment to co-operate with relevant agencies to consider the pre-feasibility study of Metro Line 5. According to the latest data from Transport Engineering Design Inc. based on a study from Spain-based ICOM consulting firm, Metro Line 5 will include a 7.46-kilometer-long underground section and a 1.43km elevated section, with eight stations. The project has a total investment capital of $1.69 billion, which will be sponsored by the Spanish Government, the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, and German development bank KfW. The construction work is planned to last from 2025 to 2029 and is slated for operation in 2030. MAUR is working with Import-Export Bank of Korea (KEXIM) and some South Korean investors to prepare for the signing of an MoU for the project's second phase (connecting Bay Hien Crossroad and New Can Giuoc Station), under the public-private partnership (PPP) format. According to the approved planning, Ho Chi Minh City will have eight metro lines with the total length of…

