Corporate Police investigate bribery case at Japanese firm The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 26, 2020,12:21 (GMT+7) Police investigate bribery case at Japanese firmThe Saigon Times The headquarters of Tenma Vietnam in Bac Ninh Province – PHOTO: LAO DONG HCMC – Bac Ninh Province’s police have asked local customs and taxation departments to provide relevant paperwork in the investigation of a Japanese plastic company that stands accused of bribing Vietnamese officials with 25 million yen to escape tax duties and fines. Local police have asked the customs department to provide all documentary evidence related to the import-export activities of Tenma Vietnam from January 2017, including postclearance results. Besides this, the taxation department must identify the preferential taxes applied to the firm. Several Japanese media outlets, including Asahi, Kyodo and Nikkei, have reported that Vietnamese public officials took 25 million yen, or VND5 billion, in bribes from the Vietnam unit of the Tokyo-based company. The first payment was made in June 2017, when Tenma Vietnam bribed Vietnamese officials with VND2 billion, resulting in the remission of the entire VND420 billion worth of tax arrears. In August 2019, local tax authorities asked the company to pay an additional VND17.8 billion in taxes, but later, Tenma Vietnam offered… Read full this story

