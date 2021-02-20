Nation Police break up major online gambling ring in Hanoi The Saigon Times Friday, May 29, 2020,13:28 (GMT+7) Police break up major online gambling ring in HanoiThe Saigon Times Police raid the facility of an agent of the gambling ring. They arrested Truong Ngoc Tu and 15 other suspects for their alleged involvement in the ring, with total transactions worth up to VND64 trillion – PHOTO: HANOI POLICE HCMC – The Hanoi police have arrested Truong Ngoc Tu and 15 other suspects for their alleged involvement in an online gambling ring, with total transactions worth up to VND64 trillion. Tu, 37, residing in Hanoi’s Long Bien District, was identified as one of the Tier-1 agents of the gambling ring, the police said on May 28. The gang was busted after several raids were conducted from May 22, and 34 mobile phones, 23 ATM cards, five computers and hundreds of SIM cards were seized. The gambling ring has been in operation since 2018, enabling gamblers to play betting games including Hoo Hey How and poker on the internet. Players could top up their accounts through agents to gain points, make bets and exchange points for money. To lure more punters, Tu and his alleged accomplices… Read full this story

