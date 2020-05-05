Vietnam Economy PM urges efforts to revitalize socioeconomic development The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 5, 2020,18:43 (GMT+7) PM urges efforts to revitalize socioeconomic developmentThe Saigon Times Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a regular meeting of the Government on May 5 in Hanoi – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – As the coronavirus outbreak is mostly under control in Vietnam, it is necessary for the country to take decisive action to revive the local economy while ensuring measures to safeguard public health remain in place, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told a regular meeting of the Government on May 5. PM Phuc added that global economic growth was negative during the first four months of the year due to the impact of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. During the period, the Government had promptly issued directives and resolutions to remove obstacles faced by enterprises, address social welfare issues and ensure public safety and security. Consequently, the local economy did not tumble and saw year-on-year growth of 3.82%. The Cabinet leader cited the International Monetary Fund’s forecast that Vietnam will achieve the highest growth rate in Southeast Asia this year, at an estimated 2.7%, stressing that the country must aim higher since sectors… Read full this story
