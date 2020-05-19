PM Phúc calls on world unity against COVID-19 at 73rd WHA

Relapsed patient recovers, no new cases reportedLearning pressure is the biggest concern for children: surveyNo new cases reported on Tuesday morningFour new cases reported on Monday eveningQuảng Nam’s landlords slash rent to help workers Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc attends and delivers a speech at a video conference held by the 73rd World Health Assembly on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has called on nations all over the world to strengthen international unity, mobilise resources and effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking during a video conference of the 73rd World Health Assembly on Tuesday at the invitation of General Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Vietnamese PM stressed that along with efforts to handle the severe consequences of the pandemic, countries needed to have post-COVID-19 development plans to help businesses recover production while ensuring social security. “People, especially the poor, vulnerable groups, cannot be left behind,” he said during the conference, which was attended by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, nearly 150 health leaders from member states and special guests. PM Phúc said having been aware of the dangers of COVID-19 since its outset, the Vietnamese Government had mobilised the involvement of… Read full this story

