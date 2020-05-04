PM officially gives green light to export of medical face masks

K’ Closet Fashion Joint Stock Company produces face masks. Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has approved the export of medical face masks without any caps on export volume. – VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuấn HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has given the green light to the export of medical face masks without any caps on export volume so that Việt Nam would not miss out on the opportunity of becoming the world’s face mask factory amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government’s Resolution No 60/NQ-CP dated April 29 removed Resolution No 20’s regulation on licences for export of medical face masks. This means medical face masks could be exported without caps on export volume. Under Resolution 20 dated February 20, medical face masks could only be exported for international aid and assistance provided by the Government with export volume capped at 25 per cent of the producer’s total output. The Prime Minister also asked the ministry to propose appropriate measures on managing medical face masks based on the development of the pandemic and the domestic demand to ensure adequate supply for the domestic market. In addition, the ministries of health, and industry and trade must make public the list of… Read full this story

