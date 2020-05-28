PM calls for more efforts to enforce children’s rights

Illustrative image. Students read books at a mobile library in the central province of Quảng Trị’s Hướng Hóa District. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Thủy HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has called on strengthening measures to ensure the enforcement of the rights of children and child protection. Under Decree No.23/CT-TTg signed on Tuesday, the PM asked ministries, agencies and people’s committees at all levels to strictly enforce legal regulations on children, regularly review and fine-tune related policies and regulations and raise public awareness of child protection policies and laws. Heads of agencies and local authorities must be responsible for child deaths due to injuries, serious violations of children’s rights, and violence and sex abuse targeting children that happen within fields and areas under their jurisdiction, or for not promptly dealing with children’s rights violations. The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs was assigned to review and amend laws and policies on social assistance for children living in especially disadvantaged situations, while collecting children’s feedback during the process of building relevant policies and programmes. The Ministry was also tasked with building a national action programme for children and a programme on child labour prevention and mitigation. It must… Read full this story

