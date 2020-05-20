PM asks for parliament’s approval on lower GDP growth amid virus challenges

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc delivered to the parliament a report on the COVID-19 prevention and control efforts alongside measures and tasks to restore and develop socio-economic activities in Monday’s sitting. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp HÀ NỘI — The Government of Việt Nam is asking the National Assembly to approve a revised down GDP growth, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world’s economy. Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc requested on Wednesday morning the National Assembly (NA) approve a lower growth than the target of 6.9 per cent set last year by the parliament that is looking unlikely, even though the country has already started to resume its economic activities after the domestic situation has been brought under control, with 34 days without local transmission case so far. Other targets like State budget collection, overspending and public debts will also need to be revised, but the Government would submit the specific adjustments to the NA after the Politburo gives its instructions, he said, as he delivered a report on COVID-19 prevention and control efforts alongside measures and tasks to restore and develop socio-economic activities to the parliament. PM Phúc said the adjustments would be necessary given the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, unseen in decades, with all sectors of the economy severely… Read full this story
