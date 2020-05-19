Infrastructure PM approves Terminal T3 project at TSN airport The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,18:44 (GMT+7) PM approves Terminal T3 project at TSN airportThe Saigon Times A passenger terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The prime minister has approved a project to build the T3 passenger terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport at a total cost of VND11 trillion – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – The prime minister has approved a project to build the T3 passenger terminal at Tan Son Nhat International Airport at a total cost of VND11 trillion. Under the prime minister’s decision, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has been appointed as the investor for the project with a capacity of 20 million passengers per year. When in place, the T3 terminal will serve domestic flights landing at HCMC-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport, helping ease the burden on the T1 terminal and improve the quality of services at the airport. The construction of the T3 terminal, which is expected to operate for 50 years, will be financed by ACV rather than with State capital. It will take 37 months to complete the project, the local media reported. Besides this, the prime minister assigned the HCMC government to… Read full this story

