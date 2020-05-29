Plastic bubble brings joy to French nursing home amid COVID-19 lockdown

The coronavirus has killed 10,336 people at French care homes. (Photo: AFP/Denis Charlet) But this is no ordinary reunion. The couple meets in an anti-virus “bubble” at Joseph’s nursing home in Bourbourg, northern France, separated by a clear plastic sheet that allows them some physical contact, face-to-face, without the risk of infection. Nathalie holds up the couple’s dog, a white fluffy creature named Valco, so that Joseph, who has Parkinson’s disease, can press his palm to its paw through the plastic. “You are eager to see your dog? Well, look, here he is,” she says, smiling tenderly as Joseph reaches out weakly, his eyes shining as Valco tries in vain to climb onto his master’s lap on the other side of the sheet. COVID-19 has proved deadliest for older people, and France imposed a strict no-visit policy at retirement homes when the country was placed in lockdown in March in a bid to curb infections. So far, the virus has killed 10,336 people at French care homes, authorities say, more than a third of the national toll of 28,596. But the lack of contact has been hard to bear for nursing home residents, many of whom are battling dementia, and… Read full this story

