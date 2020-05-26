PIT adjustments to amplify consumer spending, illustration photo The National Assembly’s Standing Committee has officially approved the personal income tax (PIT) deduction based on dependents. Accordingly, the deduction for taxpayers will be raised from VND9 million ($390) to VND11 million ($480) per month, while the deduction for each dependent will be lifted from VND3.6 million ($160) to VND4.4 million ($190). The new scheme is expected to be applied right away for this year’s tax period and aims to cushion distressed taxpayers in the face of a staggering economy. It is applicable for employment income only, not for capital gains and investment income. According to Nguyen Tan Tai, manager of Tax and Corporate Services at Grant Thorton Vietnam, under the withholding mechanism, companies only collect taxes on behalf of local tax authorities as they are the source of income. That is to say, the change on tax deduction should bring benefits directly to individual taxpayers because it will ease the pressure for them, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic difficulties imposed by it. In the long run, this policy can bring positive impacts to business, including foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs), as it can promote consumers’ spending due to an increase… Read full this story

