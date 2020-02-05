A photo book featuring the Communist Party of Vietnam has been released to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Party on February 3, 1930-2020. Cover of the photo book 90 Năm Đảng Cộng Sản Việt Nam (1930-2020), (90 Years of the Communist Party of Vietnam). The 400-page book, published by the Vietnam News Agency Publishing House, features 600 photos on the Party and President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo courtesy of the publisher) The book, 90 Năm Đảng Cộng Sản Việt Nam (1930-2020), (90 Years of the Communist Party of Vietnam), is published by the Vietnam News Agency Publishing House. It features 400 pages in Vietnamese and English. More than 600 black-and-white and colour photos of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, selected from different sources and in different periods, are featured. Many photos and documents come from the Archives Department of the Central Party Committee, National Archives, Museum of Vietnamese History, Museum of Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnam News Agency. The book features the Party’s establishment, leadership and developments between 1930 and 1945 and the đổi mới (renewal) process between 1986 and 2020. The role, prestige, leadership capacity and combat strength of the Party in… Read full this story

Photo book about Communist Party of Vietnam released have 288 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at May 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.