The huge provisioning for unsold stock contributed to the heavy loss Petrolimex suffered in the first quarter According to its consolidated business results for the first quarter, Petrolimex raked in VND38.5 trillion($1.67 billion) in net revenue from sales and service provision, down 3.5 per cent on-year. Despite falling revenue, the cost of goods sold did not fall correspondingly and was only slightly down compared to the same period last year at VND38 trillion ($1.65 billion). This has inevitably led to a sharp plunge in the company’s accrued profit, which shed 88 per cent to total at a mere VND449.8 million ($19,560). This modest figure was not enough to cover Petrolimex’s basic expenses during the period. Accordingly, the company’s net profit from business activities was minus VND1.703 trillion ($74 million), while it was VND1.516 trillion ($65.9 million) in the same period last year. In these circumstances, the company posted minus VND1.813 trillion ($78.83 million) in after-tax profit, against last year’s VND1.201 trillion ($52.2 million). One of the reasons behind Petrolimex’s big losses in this first quarter was its VND1.658 trillion ($72 million) expense on provisioning for unsold stock’s falling priceas of March 31, nearly 30 times as much as the VND56… Read full this story

Petrolimex pockets hefty first-quarter loss as oil takes a plunge have 307 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.