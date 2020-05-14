BizInfo Park Hyatt Saigon offers new flavours Thursday, May 14, 2020,09:07 (GMT+7) Park Hyatt Saigon offers new flavours Park Hyatt Saigon’s trattoria-style Italian restaurant, Opera,is the preferred choice for fans of authentic Italian dining experience. Complimentary sauces and side dishes. Starting this month, Opera Restaurant presentsits latest selection of delicacies prepared by Chef de Cuisine AlessioNallino. Inspired by childhood memories cooking with his grandmother in their warm and cozy kitchen, chef truststhis new à la carte menu will unveil a journey of heart-warming and fulfilling flavoursthrough his belovedmain courses, pizza, homemade pasta and sumptuous appetizers. Coming from Morozzo, Piedmont, northwest of Italy; Chef Alessio had his first experience in the kitchen at the age of seven and has spent nearly 18 years indulging in his passion for cooking. Prior to his position in Park Hyatt Saigon, Alessio gained valuable experience working for leading restaurants and luxury hotels in Australia, Switzerland and Italy. Burgundy Region is world-renowned for the exceptional quality of their wines as well as their culinary traditions. The concept of Fondue Bourguignonne is based on conviviality and sharing good times while enjoying delicious beef cooked in boiling oil. For the first time ever, Park Hyatt Saigon’s Square One Restaurant is excited to… Read full this story

Park Hyatt Saigon offers new flavours have 301 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 14, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.