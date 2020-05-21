Overseas investors ramp up preparations for post-pandemic operations, Schaeffler Vietnam The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on foreign investment inflows in Vietnam has been noticeable. However, a rise in additional investment in existing projects in the first four months of the year has been a highlight in a bleak foreign investment picture, showing unbroken trust in the investment environment and their long-term commitment to Vietnam. The latest report from the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed that in the first four months of 2020, about 335 capital-adjusted projects recorded an added investment of more than $3.07 billion, up 45.6 per cent on-year. However, total newly- registered capital hit $6.8 billion, down 9.1 per cent on-year. Several notable moves were made just before the globe was affected by coronavirus, with many groups looking to get back on track as soon as possible. Recently, Thailand-based SCG gained approval to pump an additional $1.39 billion into Long Son Petrochemical Complex located in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, increasing the total investment capital to $5.1 billion. The new investment in the Long Son complex is expected to breathe new life into the venture which is running significantly… Read full this story

Overseas investors ramp up preparations for post-pandemic operations have 281 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 21, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.