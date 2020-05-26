Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Japan

Over 340 Vietnamese citizens have just been brought home safely from Japan with support from authorities in the two countries. Over 340 Vietnamese citizens are brought home safely from Japan on May 25. According to a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the trip was arranged by the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, Japanese authorities, and the and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines. The flight landed at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on May 25. All passengers who were children under 18, the elderly, pregnant women, students, and workers whose visas had expired, underwent health check-ups and were then sent to quarantine areas upon arrival, the ministry said. This flight earlier transported medical masks as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Japanese counterparts. This was the second flight repatriating Vietnamese citizens from Japan during the virus outbreak. In the first flight which was conducted on April 22, nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home safely from the country. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, 21 flights will help in repatriation efforts between May 18 and June 15.

