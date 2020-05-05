Vietnam Economy Over 10,000 jobs generated despite Covid-19 By Van Ly Tuesday, May 5, 2020,13:37 (GMT+7) Over 10,000 jobs generated despite Covid-19By Van Ly A representative talks to jobseekers at a job fair. Some 10,500 people have found a job through a campaign aimed at reducing unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic – PHOTO: VNA HANOI – Some 10,500 people have found a job through a campaign aimed at reducing unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the campaign organizer. The campaign attracted over 960 firms, including SieuViet, Vietnamworks and FreelancerViet, between April 13 and 30. Some 17,290 other candidates are still waiting for job interviews. The Hanoi chapter of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Hanoi Students Association, the Hanoi Youth Federation, Global Shapers Hanoi and Global Shapers HCMC in collaboration with Canavi, Accesstrade and G.A.P Institute, which ran the campaign, targeted students and young people affected by Covid-19. Many of these people lost their jobs when thousands of firms were forced to suspend operations to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, noted the organizer, adding that the campaign would help connect the unemployed in Hanoi and HCMC with recruiters. In the second phase of the campaign,… Read full this story

