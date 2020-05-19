Options outlined for lower growth

Last week at the National Assembly Standing Committee’s meeting, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung reported that as assigned by the government, his ministry has formulated two economic growth scenarios for 2020. In the first scenario, with Vietnam controlling COVID-19 in the second half of April and its key investment and trade partners doing this in the third quarter of 2020, GDP is expected to increase 4.4-5.2 per cent this year, with the agro-forestry-fishery sector growing 2.5-2.8 per cent, the industrial and construction sector 6.7-7.9 per cent, and the service sector 2.8-3.6 per cent, on-year. In the second scenario, with Vietnam reining in COVID-19 in the second half of April and its key investment and trade partners doing this in the fourth quarter of 2020, GDP is expected to increase 3.6-4.4 per cent this year, with the agro-forestry-fishery sector growing 2.1-2.5 per cent, the industrial and construction sector 5.8-6.7 per cent, and the service sector 1.8-2.8 per cent, on-year. The National Assembly Standing Committee suggested that the government needs to consider formulating another growth scenario, with an assumption that the pandemic will surge in the country in this autumn and winter, while COVID-19 may not still be eradicated… Read full this story

