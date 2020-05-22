Online food purchases predicted to rule the roost post-pandemic, illustration photo During the unprecedented public health crisis, many restaurants are struggling just to stay afloat. To aid food businesses, Cho Tot has teamed up with Unilever Food Solutions to add a food category to its online marketplace. The new feature allows restaurant owners to sell food without paying premium or commission to external vendors. Since the trial, Cho Tot Food has witnessed the average traffic growth of 40 per cent with the number of orders up 26 per cent. CEO Nguyen Ngoc Hai Duong told VIR that online food and grocery delivery in Vietnam has been growing even faster since the COVID-19 outbreak and more vendors are joining big food delivery platforms. “However, small restaurants and food sellers cannot afford the high commission fees and need alternative options. Cho Tot Food was launched to support local stores in increasing their online visibility among Cho Tot’s more than 1.6 million visitors a day,” she said. Similarly, customers can now order food online on Shopee, which has integrated Foody’s Now.vn into its platform. Other e-commerce operators like Tiki and Lazada also jumped on the bandwagon by introducing grocery delivery services during the… Read full this story
