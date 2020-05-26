HCMC One student killed, dozen injured by uprooted tree in HCMC The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 26, 2020,17:13 (GMT+7) One student killed, dozen injured by uprooted tree in HCMCThe Saigon Times The scene of an uprooted tree accident that killed one 12-year-old schoolboy and injured 12 others in HCMC this morning, May 26 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – One schoolboy was killed and 12 others were injured after a tree uprooted and fell on them in HCMC this morning, May 26. At around 6:15 a.m., the tree in the schoolyard of Bach Dang Secondary School in the city’s District 3 fell on a group of 13 sixth graders who were lining up to enter their classroom, stated Nguyen Van Phuc, the school’s principal. Three ambulances were immediately dispatched to the school to take the victims to nearby hospitals. Eight students were hospitalized at Children’s Hospital 2, one was sent to An Sinh Hospital and four others were taken to Saigon-ITO Hospital. By 8:40 a.m. on the same day, Nguyen Duy Long, director of the city’s 115 Emergency Center, confirmed that the student at An Sinh Hospital had passed away, while three others at the children’s hospital had sustained severe injuries. The deceased was identified… Read full this story

