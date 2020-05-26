Nation One more returnee from Russia contracts Covid-19 The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 26, 2020,19:04 (GMT+7) One more returnee from Russia contracts Covid-19The Saigon Times Doctors check a Covid-19 patient’s health. The Ministry of Health has just reported one more coronavirus patient who flew home from Russia on May 13 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A 31-year-old man who returned to Vietnam from Russia on May 13 has tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 327 as of tonight, May 26, according to the Ministry of Health. The resident of Nam Dinh Province arrived at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province on board Flight VN0062 on May 13 and was sent to a quarantine center in Thai Binh Province. He tested negative for the virus on the same day, but his positive test results came out on May 25. The man is the 33rd individual from the flight to have contracted Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The 327th patient is being treated at Thai Binh General Hospital. Since April 16, Vietnam has reported no new Covid-19 infections in the community over the past 40 days. The country has so far confirmed a total… Read full this story

