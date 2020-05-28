Olympic chief Bach consults with IOC members over COVID-19 fallout

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach AFP/Denis Balibouse Bach was to address the 100 IOC members in three different sessions decided by language and local time zone. “The IOC held today a series of internal consultations with IOC members to hear from them in preparation of the IOC Session which will be prepared by the IOC executive board in its meeting on June 10, 2020,” said an IOC statement later Wednesday. Bach’s aim is to canvas the members for their view on “how to handle the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic”, a source told AFP. The IOC president wants to hear “thoughts, ideas and experiences of all members across the globe”, it added. While Bach addressed all Olympic actors on March 24 when announcing the postponement of the Tokyo Games, it is the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak that he has specifically consulted IOC members. Bach was backed up by Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi, IOC sports director Kit McConnell, IOC director general Christophe De Kepper and chief operating officer Lana Haddad. The IOC’s medical and scientific director, Richard Budgett, also took to the floor to discuss “the issue of a vaccine”, according to a second source. Bach… Read full this story

