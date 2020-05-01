Health workers of the Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control take samples to test for SARS-CoV-2. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — For the fifteenth day straight, Việt Nam has reported no new COVID-19 cases of community transmission, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced at 6pm on Friday. Of the total 270 cases so far, 219 have recovered, 12 relapsed and there are still no deaths. Of the active cases, nine have tested negative once for SARS-CoV-2 and another seven have tested negative twice. Over 47,000 people are in quarantine, including 272 in hospitals, over 12,000 at quarantine facilities and the rest at home. Meanwhile, the Centre for Disease Control in HCM City announced on Friday 92 people related to patient 92, a relapsed patient, have tested negative. After patient 92 tested positive again for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on April 29, the local authorities blocked Block B of 1A-1B Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Apartment where he lives, taking samples from 87 residents and five convenience store employees who had contact with the case. By May 1, all 92 samples had tested negative. According to the Centers for Disease Control, this result demonstrates that patient 92 did not spread… Read full this story

No new COVID-19 cases on Friday evening, total still at 270 have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.