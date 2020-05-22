Province searches for people in contact with suspected COVID-19 caseNo new COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam on May 20 eveningDoctors to transfer British pilot to Chợ Rẫy Hospital before lung transplantViệt Nam brings home hundreds of citizens from India and ThailandNo new COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam on May 20 morning HÀ NỘI — One more COVID-19 patient was declared recovered on Friday afternoon, thus 267 out of 324 patients in Việt Nam have been given the all-clear so far. Patient 149 is a 40-year-old Vietnamese man. He was declared recovered for the first time on April 16 by the Quảng Ninh Hospital No 2. Then he continued to be quarantined at the hospital. He tested positive again on April 21. The patient then continued to receive different tests and his results from April 28 to May 5 were negative for SARS-CoV-2. Now, he is in a stable condition and will be supervised for the next 14 days. No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday evening. Việt Nam hasn’t seen any new cases in the community for the past 36 days. So far, a total of 184 COVID-19 patients out of the country’s tally of 324 cases were quarantined right after entering the… Read full this story

No new COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam on Friday evening have 292 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.