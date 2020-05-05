No new cases recorded as British pilot remains critical

Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fightHow will global economy and Việt Nam move ahead amid COVID-19 challenges?Man who recovered from coronavirus dies of liver cirrhosisCOVID-19 figures in Việt Nam as of 6pm on May 4One more COVID-19 case recovers in Ninh Bình Province, total at 221 HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday evening, keeping the total number of infected cases in the country at 271. This marked the 19th day straight the country has had no community transmissions. Meanwhile, a British pilot, who has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 over the past five days, remains in a critical condition. He entirely depends on ECMO support to keep him alive, the HCM City-based Hospital of Tropical Diseases has said. Dr Nguyễn Văn Vĩnh Châu, director of the hospital, said the patient suffered severe lung damage. The front of his right lung has collapsed, while the left lung showed signs of blood clotting. Although the patient has no fever and his pulse and blood pressure are stable, doctors had to drain air from his lungs. He now depends entirely on ECMO to keep him alive, he said. Regarding a lung transplant for the patient, Châu said… Read full this story

