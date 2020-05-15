Ninh Binh tourism week 2020 to kick off

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s opening ceremony will not be held. However, various activities will still take place to serve visitors. This is an annual tourism event in Ninh Binh province. Tam Coc is surrounded by golden rice fields that look like golden silk embracing limestone mountains. It is also a good chance for visitors to enjoy one of the most spectacular sights of the year. Tam Coc rice field Tourists also have a chance to take boat tours along the Ngo Dong River to enjoy beautiful views of the fields and discover the caves. The Tam Coc-Bich Dong relic site is located in the Trang An Scenic Landscape complex, which was recognized by UNESCO as a World Natural Cultural Heritage in 2014. The complex has become the first mixed heritage site in Vietnam and Southeast Asia with both historical and cultural significance. The Tourism Week aims to preserve and honor the outstanding global values of the Trang An Landscape Complex. It also offers an opportunity for local tourism businesses to introduce their products to both domestic and foreign tourists in order to promote the development of the local tourism sector after the COVID-19 pandemic…. Read full this story

