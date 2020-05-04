HCMC Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCMC test positive again The Saigon Times Monday, May 4, 2020,21:14 (GMT+7) Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCMC test positive againThe Saigon Times Seven coronavirus cases linked to Buddha Bar in District 2, which is cordoned off in this file photo, have tested positive for the virus again – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Nine coronavirus patients in HCMC had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from the hospital as of this afternoon, May 4. According to director of the HCMC Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh, seven of them are associated with the virus cluster at Buddha Bar & Grill in District 2. All of them have been taken to Cu Chi field hospital for treatment. To ensure safety for the community and timely identify reinfected cases, the department has asked medical agencies to closely follow up patients that have recovered and been discharged from the hospital by taking daily samples from them for coronavirus testing. The recovered patients are required to self-isolate at home in 14 days after leaving the hospital. They must also strictly comply with coronavirus infection prevention and control measures such as wearing face masks when going out and limiting… Read full this story

