New TV show on theatre actors in Covid-19 period airs

Cải lương actor Bạch Long performs in Nghệ Sĩ Thời Covid (Theatre Actors Living during Covid-19 Fight), a new TV series featuring famous theatre actors, produced by HCM City Television. The show airs on HTV7. Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY— A TV show featuring famous theatre actors and their daily activities during Covid-19 has been released on the HCM City Television. The 16-part series, Nghệ Sĩ Thời Covid (Actors Live in Covid-19 Fight), aims to bring actors and their fans together. It encourages audiences, particularly teenagers and young people, to live useful and healthy lives. “Our show features performances staged by actors of HCM City who hope audiences will be entertained these days,” the show’s producer and director Thanh Hiệp, a member of HCM City Theatre Actors’ Association, said. “Charity programmes launched by the actors are also included.” The first show of Nghệ Sĩ Thời Covid, released last weekend, features veteran actor Bạch Long, one of the region’s talented performers of cải lương (reformed opera). Born to a traditional family in HCM City, Long began his love for cải lương when he was a child. His first lessons came from his father, People’s Artist Thành Tôn, a well-known artist of the region who offered training to young… Read full this story

