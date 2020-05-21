Tourism New products launched to boost Can Tho’s tourism sector By Trung Chanh Thursday, May 21, 2020,17:32 (GMT+7) New products launched to boost Can Tho’s tourism sectorBy Trung Chanh Cai Rang floating market, a famous attraction in Can Tho City – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – Many travel firms in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho are introducing new tourism products to boost tourism after the coronavirus pandemic is contained. Speaking at a conference on stimulating tourism and introducing new tourism products in Can Tho today, May 21, Nguyen Thien Thanh, deputy director of the tourism management division, under the Can Tho Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that the coronavirus pandemic has caused extensive damage to the city’s tourism sector. The city attracted over 1.4 million tourists in the first four months of 2020, down 66.5% compared with the same period last year. Revenue from tourism was VND799 billion, falling by 59.1% year-on-year. Nguyen Minh Tuan, vice head of the Can Tho Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the pandemic had led to the temporary suspension of 42.2% of travel firms in the city. However, as tourism services have resumed, many travel companies have restarted operations and launched new… Read full this story

