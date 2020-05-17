Around Town New normal in Saigon By Thanh Hoa Sunday, May 17, 2020,10:23 (GMT+7) New normal in SaigonBy Thanh Hoa Streets become crowded after social distancing rules were partly eased – PHOTOS: THANH HOA When some social distancing measures were lifted in HCMC as no new cases of the coronavirus pandemic had been found, Saigon has come to life again in one way or another. In the early morning, parks are full of people exercising. Travelers again visit the city’s landmarks, such as Saigon Central Post Office, Notre Dame Cathedral, etc. Saigonese frequent eateries and coffee shops to continue to chit-chat. Old men and ladies practice dancing at Le Van Tam Park A football match in a park Photographers taking pictures of a model in ao dai Family members and friends meet in a coffee shop A bar on Bui Vien Street resumes operation The eateries are full of customers in the evening Share with your friends:

