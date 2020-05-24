IMPOSING: Archaeologists have discovered many new items from the pre-Thăng Long period and dynasties from around the 8th and 9th centuries during an excavation conducted last year. Photo hoangthanhthanglong.vn The “secrets” of the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel complex, including the ancient citadel itself, are continuing to reveal themselves to archaeologists from the Thăng Long – Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre and the Institute of Archaeology. They have recently announced the latest results of an excavation around the main area of Kính Thiên Palace which started last year under the direction of the Hà Nội People’s Committee following a decision issued in July by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and in accordance with recommendations made by UNESCO. The dig covered an area of 990sq.m to the northeast of Kính Thiên Palace. The results have helped contribute a more scientific basis on the nature, time, scale, function and value of the relics found at the site. Scientists discovered many new items from the pre-Thăng Long period and dynasties around the 8th and 9th centuries during the excavation. The discoveries provide more evidence of the existence of the Đại La Citadel at the centre of the complex. Besides, the excavations also revealed more finds from the Đinh, Early Lê, Lý, Trần, Later Lê, and Lê Trung Hưng dynasties. Among the finds are evidence… Read full this story

New excavation unearths citadel's secrets have 355 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 24, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.