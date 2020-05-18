Nation Nearly 300 Vietnamese return home from Thailand The Saigon Times Monday, May 18, 2020,18:42 (GMT+7) Nearly 300 Vietnamese return home from ThailandThe Saigon Times Vietnamese citizens wait to complete flight procedures to return home at Russia’s Sheremetyevo International Airport. Vietnam repatriated nearly 300 Vietnamese from Thailand today, May 18 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens have been repatriated from Thailand today, May 18, because of the development of the coronavirus pandemic in the neighboring country. The repatriation flight was operated with the cooperation of Vietnamese and Thai authorities and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines. The passengers, including minor students, elderly people and those under extraordinary circumstances, underwent heath checks and were placed in quarantine on arrival at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh. The carrier adopted Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures as required when operating the flight. Earlier, the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand provided support to Vietnamese nationals, helping them complete essential procedures to fly home. Following the prime minister’s directives, Vietnamese agencies at home and the representative bodies overseas will operate further repatriation flights based on the disease’s development and the local quarantine capacity. Share with your friends:

