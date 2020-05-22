Nearly 240 Vietnamese brought home from Myanmar

The repatriated citizens are those in particularly disadvantaged circumstances who wished to return to Vietnam. They include children aged under 18, the elderly, the ill, pregnant women, stranded travelers, workers with expired visas and labour contracts, and students having completed study. Vietnamese citizens in Myanmar return home All underwent heath check-ups and were put into concentrated quarantine after landing at Da Nang International Airport. The carrier also ferried some Myanmar citizens back to their homeland on the outbound leg. Depending on the quarantine capacity at localities and the overall situation regarding COVID-19, more commercial flights bringing Vietnamese citizens home will be arranged in the future, in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directions. Source: VNA

