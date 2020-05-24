Nearly 170 Vietnamese citizens complete 14-day quarantine at military facilities

The flight VN 6419 carrying these returners landed at Van Don International Airport on May 8. The Vietnamese expats have all tested negative for COVID-19 and are in good health. Vietnamese nationals complete their 14-day quarantine at Regiment 244 So far, over 900 Vietnamese citizens quarantined at Regiment 244 have been given the all-clear certificates while six others are under quarantine. Returning to their home towns, the they will continued to be quarantined at home and have their health monitored in the next 14 days. They are requested to inform local medical facilities of any abnormal signs of their health. The same day, 136 out of 297 Vietnamese nationals returning Vietnam from UAE were given the all-clear certificates by the Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention and control under the Bac Lieu Provincial Military Command. During the quarantine period, these expats strictly observed quarantine regulations. Before leaving the quarantine facility, they had their health checked and given instructions on COVID-19 preventive measures. According to a report from the Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention and control of Military Region 9, by 9:00 on May 22, Military Region 9’s affiliated units have received and quarantined 6,124 people, including 5,274 given the all-clear. Translated… Read full this story
