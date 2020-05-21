Collecting waste on To Lich River The activity was part of the “Green Sunday” project, which was jointly launched by the Vietnam Association of Young Scientists and Engineers, the National Charity Club and Vietnam Education and Communications Joint Stock Company. The project aims to remove spontaneous rubbish dumps in the capital city and to raise awareness of every household of the need to throw waste to right places. So far, four such activities have been carried out with the participation of 150 volunteers each, removing 21 rubbish dumps. This time’s activity received support from several businesses. Source: NSHN Translated by Doan An
- Workers rush to collect waste in Hanoi after third landfill protest ends
- Which is the world’s most wasteful city?
- Turkey’s plastic waste imports from the UK are booming – but at what cost?
- Dirty business: The hidden workers who deal with waste in Vietnam’s capital
- Critically endangered Bellinger River snapping turtle makes a comeback
- HCM City: Waste collection crisis proves mind-boggling
- Nearly 1,000 homes have been destroyed in one state alone this bushfire season with hundreds more badly damaged
- Potent Atmospheric River Raises Mudslide, Flood Concerns In North Bay
- Water Main Break Damages Roads In Fall River
- Telling litterers to change is a waste of time. Here’s another solution
Nearly 1,000 volunteers collect waste along To Lich River have 205 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 21, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.