Collecting waste on To Lich River The activity was part of the “Green Sunday” project, which was jointly launched by the Vietnam Association of Young Scientists and Engineers, the National Charity Club and Vietnam Education and Communications Joint Stock Company. The project aims to remove spontaneous rubbish dumps in the capital city and to raise awareness of every household of the need to throw waste to right places. So far, four such activities have been carried out with the participation of 150 volunteers each, removing 21 rubbish dumps. This time’s activity received support from several businesses. Source: NSHN Translated by Doan An

Nearly 1,000 volunteers collect waste along To Lich River have 205 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 21, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.