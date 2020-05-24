Navy rescues cargo ship at sea

The vessel being towed to a safe place for repair On the evening of May 21, a cargo ship named Hoang Thinh 268 of Hoang Thinh Trade and Service Ltd. Co. en route to Hai Phong from Can Tho went adrift at a speed of 3.8 nautical miles per hour due to engine failure while it was crossing Van Phong Bay in Khanh Hoa province. Upon receiving the news, Submarine Brigade 189 sent ship 991 to the scene for the rescue mission. Despite high waves and strong winds, ship 991 approached the troubled vessel at 23:00 on the same day. Hoang Thinh 268 vessel captained by Nguyen Trong Loi is nearly 100m long and with over 5,000 tons of cargo. All 11 crew-members on the ship are now in a good health condition. The cargo ship is being towed by the naval ship to a safe place in Van Phong Bay for repair. Translated by Mai Huong

