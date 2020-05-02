Navigos Search’s campaign to help mid-level employees find jobs amid pandemic downturn

Navigos Search interviews a job candidate as part of its ‘Career Support’ campaign to help workers who are having difficulty finding jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. —Photo courtesy of the firm Navigos Search, which helps recruit mid- and high-level personnel, is organising a ‘Career Support’ campaign to support people having difficulty finding jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to be run until May 31. Applicants must provide the required information, and Navigos Search will link it with the most suitable openings available. During a week’s trial, the campaign received more than 1,200 applications, nearly half from mid-level candidates, 27 per cent from managers and deputy managers, and 19 per cent from team leaders and supervisors. The top three industries in which applicants are seeking job opportunities are manufacturing, tourism/hotel/restaurant and financial services/insurance. They are also the industries with the biggest fall in recruitment demand in the first quarter, but it is expected to increase sharply after the pandemic, according to the company. Nguyen Phuong Mai, CEO of Navigos Search, said: “This campaign is our commitment to candidates and businesses to work together to overcome the challenges of the pandemic. The campaign is currently widely shared by Navigos Search’s… Read full this story

