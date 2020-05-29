National target programme looks to improve livelihoods of ethnic minority groups

Children from the Mày ethnic minority group in central Minh Hóa District, Quảng Bình Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Thành HÀ NỘI — Nearly VNĐ272 trillion (US$11.8 billion) will be mobilised to implement the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas during 2021-30, according to a Government report submitted to the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday. The programme sets the target of doubling the income per capita of people from ethnic minority groups in the next five years compared to the current rate (VNĐ1.1 million to VNĐ1.2 million per month per person). By 2025, it aims to improve infrastructure, create jobs and address pressing issues of more than 16,100 households from ethnic minority groups and disadvantaged ethnic groups. By 2030, income per capita of people from ethnic minority groups is hoped to be raised to half of the national average. The programme also aims to cut the number of poor households to less than 10 per cent of the total number of households, with no hamlets or communes classified as in extremely difficult conditions and 70 per cent of communes in ethnic minority and mountainous areas meeting new rural area criteria. At the NA session in the… Read full this story

