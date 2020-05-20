Nation NA praises Covid-19 infection prevention efforts By Van Ly Wednesday, May 20, 2020,14:24 (GMT+7) NA praises Covid-19 infection prevention effortsBy Van Ly An overview of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly, where the National Assembly praised the Government’s initial success in the fight against the coronavirus – PHOTO: VGP HANOI – The National Assembly (NA) praised the Government’s initial success in the fight against the coronavirus at the ninth sitting of the 14th NA, which kicked off this morning, May 20. The success resulted from the strong determination and close cooperation of the State agencies and residents, noted the National Assembly. Speaking at the session, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan pointed out that even though Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, emerged in early 2020 and has put a crimp in the country’s economic growth, production activities and other industries, Vietnam has essentially brought the disease under control. The country successfully prevented the community spread of Covid-19, protecting the lives of residents, she said, adding that Vietnam’s Covid-19 response measures have been lauded by a number of international organizations and foreign countries. Ngan stated that while the world’s economy has been dragged into a depression by the coronavirus pandemic,… Read full this story

