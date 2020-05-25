NA deputies discuss Law on Residency

Minister To Lam briefs NA deputies on contents of the draft Law on Residence. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Members of the National Assembly on Saturday had an online discussion on the piloting of the urban administration model in Đà Nẵng, and a report on the revised law on residence. In the morning, Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm presented a report on the revised law on residence and Chairman of the NA Committee for Legal Affairs Hoàng Thanh Tùng delivered a verification report on the revised law. Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm said that the drafting of the law on residence was to ensure compliance with the trend of administrative reform, simplifying procedures and paperwork in residency work. Accordingly, the draft law replaces the manual method of residence management by household registration book, temporary residence certificate to e-management with the application of information technology. Specifically, authorities will use citizens’ personal identification numbers to access and update information on the National Database on Population, which is shared and connected with ministries and agencies. The draft also removed the regulations on household registration book, household registration transfer paper, and adjusting changes in the household registration book as stated in the current… Read full this story
