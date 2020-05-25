NA deputies discuss land use tax exemption

The morning working session of the National Assembly focuses on the draft resolution on agricultural land use tax exemptions. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — National Assembly deputies continued discussing the development of agricultural production in the morning working session on Monday with a focus on the draft resolution on agricultural land use tax exemptions. At the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly, Minister of Finance Đinh Tiến Dũng made a report on the draft resolution, affirming the expansion of the subjects and the agricultural land use tax exemptions would create more jobs for rural areas and help farmers save large sums of money, improve their lives and made them stick to agricultural activities. Dũng noted that the policies on agricultural land use tax exemption and reduction have been implemented since 2001 and contributed to improve both the quality of farmers’ lives and the competitiveness of agricultural products in the world. The tax exemption policy, which costs roughly VNĐ7.5 trillion (US$322 million) per year and was scheduled to be implemented until 2025, would continue boosting organisations and individuals in investing and working in this field, he added. Dũng pointed out the types of land eligible for the policy. All… Read full this story

