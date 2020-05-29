Investment NA deputies debate auditing of PPP projects The Saigon Times Friday, May 29, 2020,13:55 (GMT+7) NA deputies debate auditing of PPP projectsThe Saigon Times A NA deputy speaks at the NA session on May 28. At the ongoing ninth sitting of the 14th National Assembly, a discussion on the auditing of public-private partnership (PPP) projects took center stage – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – At the ongoing ninth sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on May 28, a discussion on the auditing of public-private partnership (PPP) projects took center stage. At the session to discuss the draft law on investments under the PPP model, some members were of the opinion that the State Audit only checks the public assets and public finances of PPP projects, while capital from private investments is not audited, according to Vu Hong Thanh, head of NA’s Economic Committee. Others pointed out that the nature of the PPP model is public investment, so the State Audit should audit the entire PPP project, including the sources of investment from the private sector. Still others proposed considering the time and period for auditing plans to avoid difficulties in the operation of PPP projects, reported the Vietnam News Agency. The NA Standing… Read full this story
- Cut the GDP growth debate: More investors projecting Sensex at 45-50K
- Vietnam calls for Japan lead in PPP projects
- 'If you don't show them something else, you won't change it': Extraordinary moment GMB's weatherman interrupts knife crime debate to offer his view on how to tackle the epidemic
- What do foreign investors worry about when investing in VN infrastructure projects?
- NA to conduct vote of confidence in 6th session
- Corbyn allies in bid to scrap Tom Watson's deputy leader post
- Delhi's Revenue Expenditure Increased by 15 Percent in Past Year: CAG Audit Report
- Aladdin star Mena Massoud reveals he hasn't had a single audition since the blockbuster's release: 'It's not always dandelions and roses'
- Will Smith responds to co-star Mena Massoud's claims he has not had a single audition since Aladdin was released
- Furious Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson demands to be included in ITV's election debate and accuses 'boys' Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn of being too 'scared' to take her on (and Nigel Farage isn't invited either)
NA deputies debate auditing of PPP projects have 364 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.