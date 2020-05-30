NA Chairwoman pays Tet visit to K hospital

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan presents gift to a cancer patient treated at hospital K She wished staff of the hospital a happy Tet, expressing her hope that the hospital will continue to be a reliable healthcare establishment of the people. While praising the hospital’s efforts in improving the quality of examination and treatment, and easing patient overload, Ngan affirmed the Party and State’s polices of mobilising all resources for medial development. The health sector needs to care about both prevention and treatment, she stressed. Besides, she urged the hospital to pay heed to promoting scientific research, training and international cooperation, towards bettering treatment work and the training quality in the field. NA Chairman Ngan and representatives from the Ngay Mai Tuoi Sang” (Bright Future) foundation presented two cancer patients, who meet difficulties in paying for treatment, including Nang Bua Thong, a 57-year-old woman from Laos, and Tran Thi Tuyet, 40, with 10 million VND (443.5 USD) each. On the occasion, a total of 100 other cancer patients treated at the hospital also received 1 million VND (44.3 USD) each from the fund. Source: VNA

