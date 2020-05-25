More than 340 Vietnamese stranded in Japan return home

Vietnamese citizens wait at check-in at Narita International Airport in Japan. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — More than 340 Vietnamese citizens stranded in Japan flew back home on Monday. A Vietnam Airlines flight was specially arranged between the national flag carrier, the Embassy of Việt Nam in Japan and the Vietnamese authority. The passengers including the elderly, sick and children, along with the crew, were immediately taken into quarantine after landing at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội. Crew members also wore full personal protective suits while the passengers underwent medical checks before boarding the flight and were required to wear masks during the journey. Officials from the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan were on hand at Narita International Airport in Tokyo to help passengers board. An embassy representative said Vietnamese agencies and the airline are closely coordinating to conduct more flights to bring more Vietnamese citizens home the future — VNS
