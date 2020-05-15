More support for people nationwide amid COVID-19

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), on May 13, presented 5,000 face masks, 400 bottles of hand-washing gel and 100 liters of antiseptic liquid to Binh Khanh Primary School (Binh Khanh commune, Can Gio district, Ho Chi Minh City) to help them fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives from HUFO present gifts to the school. According to the Deputy Chairwoman of HUFO Tran Hoang Khanh Van, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, HUFO, together with its affiliated organizations, other non-governmental organizations and enterprises, donated medical equipment to schools in Ho Chi Minh City. The activities aimed to encourage and support them to prevent the spread of the disease at schools. As scheduled, HUFO will hold a ceremony to hand over 4,000 face masks and 400 bottles of antiseptic liquid to teachers and students at Bui Thanh Khiet Primary school, Phuoc Loc commune, Nha Be district, Ho Chi Minh city. * On the same day, An Khe hydro power company visited and presented gifts to needy households to help them overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, in coordination with the local authorities, handed over packages of gifts (each includes 10 kg of rice) to 56… Read full this story

