Month-long campaign launched to promote social insurance for all

Parades with messages of social insurance. Photo: qdnd Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Tran Dinh Lieu said the campaign aims to encourage people to join voluntary social insurance, towards the target of social insurance for all. Apart from parades with messages of social insurance, banners, slogans and posters were hung outside the headquarters of the VSS and Vietnam Post that co-organised the ceremony. Last year, the two sides organised 14,000 conferences on voluntary social insurance policies, encouraging 276,000 people to voluntarily participate in social insurance. In the first for months of this year, the number of participants stood at 48,012. Another 300,000 people are expected to join voluntary social insurance this year, raising the total to at least 800,000. Source: VNA

