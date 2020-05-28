Military business assists needy border troops

At the ceremony The sum is part of MB Ageas Life Insurance Company’s program to assist families of 165 needy troops who have been carrying out COVID-19 fight in border areas. Since its launch in late April, the program has received active support of people and troops across the country. Speaking at the event, Major General Nguyen Anh Tuan, Political Chief of the Vietnam Border Guard Command, thanked MB Ageas Life Insurance Company and the People’s Army Newspaper for the timely support for needy border troops in action in border areas during the COVID-19 pandemic. General Tuan recalled that since the pandemic broke out, troops have had to bid farewell to their families and friends to patrol and manage borderline and border gates to prevent illegal immigration so as to stop the pandemic from entering the country in a timely manner. To fulfill their tasks with high sense of responsibility, hundreds of border troops could not take care of their family members when they were sick, bid the last farewell to their parents, welcome their babies to the world or hold their weddings. He said that though the COVID-19 is temporally put under control, thousands of border troops also have… Read full this story
